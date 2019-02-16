Rep. Ayanna Pressley: A monument to hate won't keep us any safer

Trump and new house Democrats face off on immigration06:58
Donald Trump and many members of the freshman class of House Democrats are clashing over immigration. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts joins Joy Reid to discuss her opposition to the president’s border wall.
Trump misstates of border that he’s ‘already done a lot of wall’15:08
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: A monument to hate won't keep us any safer06:58
Rep. Clyburn: Congress may sue Trump over national emergency26:31
Preview of anticipated Sen. Amy Klobuchar presidential run speech04:14
Mueller eyeing Trump inaugural committee for potential criminality?09:47
Trump ‘border crisis’ rally in Texas Monday fuels false narrative13:16