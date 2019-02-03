Thousands more migrant children separated from parents than previously reported05:43
The Trump administration now says it may be impossible to reunite all the separated migrant children with their families and that there are thousands more children who separated from their parents than previously reported. Journalist Jose Antonio Vargas joins Joy Reid to discuss.
Nayyera Haq: Stacey Abrams' State of the Union rebuttal is big recognition of black women voters08:54
Eric Boehlert: We're facing a crisis in democracy with our news organizations15:41
Jose Antonio Vargas: What can you do to stop what is happening in your community if ICE detention is there?05:43
Lara Bazelon: We need to compare how Harris is describing herself as a progressive prosecutor to her record09:52
VA Delegate Lamont Bagby: I think the governor missed an opportunity to resign gracefully16:29
Super Bowl Sunday: The problems with the game05:35