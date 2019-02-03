Pam Oliver: There is no reason Colin Kaepernick should not be performing on Sunday

Super Bowl LIII and Colin Kaepernick’s possible future in football11:37
It's Super Bowl Sunday! Joy assembles an amazing array of guests to discuss the politics of football, and what the future may hold for Colin Kaepernick, while enjoying the amazing game day feast cooked up by Chef Melba Wilson of Melba's restaurant in Harlem.
Pam Oliver: There is no reason Colin Kaepernick should not be performing on Sunday11:37
