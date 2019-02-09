Sen. Elizabeth Warren now a Massachusetts liberal, was an Oklahoma Republican

AM Joy

Elizabeth Warren, once a Republican, now running for president as a Democrat in 2020

13:35

While waiting for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s official announcement that she’s running for president in 2020, Joy Reid and her panel discuss what some call Warren’s complicated background, as a Massachusetts liberal who was once an Oklahoman Republican.Feb. 9, 2019

