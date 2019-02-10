Preview of anticipated Sen. Amy Klobuchar presidential run speech

AM Joy

Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to announce run for president in 2020

04:14

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is expected to announce her run for president in 2020 on Sunday in Minneapolis. NBC News political reporter Ali Vitali joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 10, 2019

