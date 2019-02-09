AM Joy

Rapper 21 Savage facing possible deportation, held in ICE detention

06:53

Rapper 21 Savage is facing possible deportation, while he is currently held in ICE detention. His lawyer tells Joy Reid, ‘The only reason ICE can detain somebody is if he's a flight risk, which he clearly is not.’Feb. 9, 2019

  • Joe Kennedy, III inspires the crowd waiting for Elizabeth Warren to announce her 2020 run for president

    21:14

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren now a Massachusetts liberal, was an Oklahoma Republican

    13:35

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts officially announces her 2020 presidential campaign

    17:27

  • Lawyer for rapper 21 Savage: ‘We need everybody behind us to convince ICE it’s not a good idea to detain him’

    06:53

  • Paul Butler: Whitaker insulted thousands of Justice Department employees who would never be involved in witch hunt

    09:43

  • Maya Wiley: Bezos was very clear on AMI allegations stating if I don't draw the line, who can?

    15:29

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All