2020 Democratic presidential candidates call on Gov. Northam to resign

Northam claims it is not him in blackface yearbook photo07:49
Numerous 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have called on Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia to resign after a racist yearbook photo of a figure in blackface was discovered on his medical school yearbook page. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.
2020 Democratic presidential candidates call on Gov. Northam to resign07:49
Russia still poses threat to U.S. elections especially through social media07:17
Paul Butler: Mueller's won’t indict #Trump but has leverage over president in Donald Trump, Jr.15:15
Evan Siegfried: In political circles former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is more loathed than flu07:54
Rep. Ted Lieu: Nancy Pelosi is a badass because we're getting real border security not a stupid wall06:52
Karine Jean-Pierre: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has no moral authority to lead anymore15:47