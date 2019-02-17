Sen. Harris faces false ‘shopping’ backlash from right-wing press

Kamala Harris and more hit 2020 campaign trail in SC, NH08:42
Kamala Harris shopping in South Carolina while on the campaign trail as journalists chimed in generated reported outrage in the right-wing media. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the false ‘scandals’ apparently materializing around Harris as her popularity soars, plus the latest moves by Democrats seen as leaders in the 2020 field.
Freshman Democrats in the House won’t back down11:01
Stephen Miller says there’s a wall underway that doesn’t exist08:34
Sen. Harris faces false ‘shopping’ backlash from right-wing press08:42
Do Trump and right-wing media mutually influence each other?14:51
McCabe’s new book has alarming details on Trump experts purport10:59
Trump’s national emergency called ‘illegal and unprecedented’14:34