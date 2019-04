Joe Biden faces tough questions on Anita Hill controversy 18:05 copied!

Joe Biden discussed his treatment of Anita Hill during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation hearings one day after the former vice president announced that he is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Joy Reid is joined by former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun who is a supporter of Biden, and hopes he and Hill can reconcile. Then, Joy Reid and her panel discuss Biden’s record.

Read More