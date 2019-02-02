Russia still poses threat to U.S. elections especially through social media

AM Joy

How to spot a Russian bot on Twitter

07:17

Russia still poses a threat to U.S. elections according to U.S. intelligence agency leaders, especially through the power of social media. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how Americans can protect themselves from Russian bots.Feb. 2, 2019

