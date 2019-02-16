Survivors who became activists commemorate Parkland school shooting

AM Joy

How Parkland activists changed the debate on gun control

10:06

The Parkland school shooting happened one year ago. Parkland survivors who transformed into activists remember the victims of this tragedy, and share their work to advance voting rights, gun control, and mental health.Feb. 16, 2019

