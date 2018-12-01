AM Joy

George H.W. Bush reflected deeply on his loss to Bill Clinton

George H.W. Bush reflected deeply on his loss to Bill Clinton in a letter to himself, and wrote a letter welcoming Clinton as his successor, both of which our guests say exemplify the thoughtful, gracious character of the late former president.Dec. 1, 2018

  • Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: There were no bone spurs for George H.W. Bush

    05:06

  • Letter from George H.W. Bush to incoming president Bill Clinton remembered

    08:27

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: George H.W. Bush was a good, decent man... how we yearn for that today

    17:44

  • Jonathan Alter: We've forgotten what it's like to have president who can laugh at himself

    08:40

  • Michael Beschloss: Most important thing George H.W. Bush did was preside over end of Cold War

    06:58

  • Andrea Mitchell: I think history will be very kind to George H.W. Bush.

    17:39

