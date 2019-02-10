Former Starbucks CEO's presidential run could give Trump new term

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz considers independent run for president in 202014:10
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz could run for president in 2020 as a ‘centrist,’ but might his campaign help elect Donald Trump to a second term by possibly splitting the vote on the left? Bill Burton, communications advisor to Howard Schultz and former deputy White House secretary for President Barack Obama, joins Joy Reid to discuss.
