Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts officially announces her 2020 presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren announces she’s running for president in 202017:27
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts officially announced her 2020 presidential campaign on Saturday. Joy Reid and her panel discuss Warren’s record leading up to her speech.
Joe Kennedy, III inspires the crowd waiting for Elizabeth Warren to announce her 2020 run for president21:14
Sen. Elizabeth Warren now a Massachusetts liberal, was an Oklahoma Republican13:35
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts officially announces her 2020 presidential campaign17:27
Lawyer for rapper 21 Savage: ‘We need everybody behind us to convince ICE it’s not a good idea to detain him’06:53
Paul Butler: Whitaker insulted thousands of Justice Department employees who would never be involved in witch hunt09:43
Maya Wiley: Bezos was very clear on AMI allegations stating if I don't draw the line, who can?15:29