Biden, O'Rourke, Sanders lead in polls despite calls for diversity

Democrats running for president such as Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand have received less media coverage than some of the men, including Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, experts say. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the diversity of Democratic candidates in the age of Donald Trump, and how the press reports on them.

