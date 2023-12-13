IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy visits D.C. as Republicans block Ukraine aid

All In

Zelenskyy visits D.C. as Republicans block Ukraine aid

“It is obvious that it is in [Putin's] best interests to do whatever he can to help elect Republicans, again. The guys who will assist his goals by cutting off aid to Ukraine and forcing it to some settlement under conditions of surrender,” says Chris Hayes. “Just think about the messages being sent by Republicans right now about what Vladimir Putin should do in the 2024 election.”Dec. 13, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

