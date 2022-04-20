IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Yovanovitch: Trump used Ukraine 'as a pawn' for his own personal reasons

    Amb. McFaul: Even I did not expect Putin to be ‘as evil’ as he has been

  • Rick Stengel: ‘About 90% of Russians get 90% of their information from state TV and state sources’

  • Aid groups in Poland continue working to settle Ukrainian refugees

  • Rep. Panetta: 'Most heartfelt part of the trip' going to Ukraine border

  • McFaul: 'Putin has already lost this war' as Russia begins battle for Donbas region

  • McFaul: You can't want diplomacy if the other side doesn't want to talk

  • "Rage" and "love": Ukrainian describes what keeps her fighting

  • "What we need is the support of everybody": José Andrés speaks with José Díaz-Balart from Ukraine

  • Ukraine claims to have leaked personal information of Russian troops, spies

  • Ukraine's prosecutor general investigates Russia's alleged war crimes

  • How aid organizations in Romania are helping Ukrainian refugees

  • Why the IMF, World Bank important in supporting Ukraine

  • Biden set to push for more consequences to Russia in call with allies

  • Moscow launches a new phase of the conflict

  • Battle of Donbas begins

  • Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says

  • Lviv attack ‘changed the dynamics of this war’

  • “I’m done talking”: Nance on fighting in Ukraine with International Legion of Territorial Defense

  • Russia's scorched-earth policy continues

Yovanovitch: Trump used Ukraine 'as a pawn' for his own personal reasons

Former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: “President Trump was using Ukraine as a pawn for his own personal reasons, rather than working for our national security interests, which included having a strong Ukraine."April 20, 2022

Play All