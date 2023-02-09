IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hayes: LeBron’s mental fortitude is just as remarkable as his game

    04:07
  • Now Playing

    Yes, Republicans have called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Biden touts his version of ‘America First’ in State of the Union

    08:38

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give GOP response to the State of the Union

    04:47

  • ‘Bigotry’: Ilhan Omar on the GOP vote to remove her from committee

    08:14

  • Neo-Nazi among 2 charged with plot to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore

    06:37

  • George Santos reportedly told donors he produced Spider-Man on Broadway

    05:47

  • Hayes: Biden is offering a new vision of a robust, middle-class economy

    07:31

  • Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act. 

    06:48

  • Ta-Nehisi Coates on the right-wing backlash to teaching Black history

    17:09

  • Cicilline to Gaetz: Insurrectionists should be banned from leading the Pledge

    03:27

  • FBI investigating George Santos' role in dying dog GoFundMe scheme

    02:08

  • Trump and DeSantis try to out anti-vaxx each other

    06:59

  • Porter: Congress Covid probe should be ‘forward thinking and prescriptive’

    08:54

  • Ex-GOP congressman: Party is just ‘waiting around for Trump to die’

    07:41

  • NYT: Police gave Tyre Nichols 71 conflicting commands, impossible orders

    02:55

  • Hayes: Public officials must stop waiting for someone else to hold Trump to account

    05:46

  • Chris Hayes: The right's 'campaign of lies' about the Pelosi attack

    10:58

  • Crump: Family wants world to see how Tyre Nichols was ‘brutalized’ in video

    09:07

  • Gallego: If Sinema runs, she’s a ‘guaranteed third-place losing candidate’

    06:46

All In

Yes, Republicans have called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

06:25

Chris Hayes: “Biden was right. The jeering crowd of hecklers was wrong. In fact, many Republicans have repeatedly said they want to cut these programs, either by raising the retirement age…or by using euphemistic language like ‘entitlement reform.’”Feb. 9, 2023

  • Hayes: LeBron’s mental fortitude is just as remarkable as his game

    04:07
  • Now Playing

    Yes, Republicans have called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    Biden touts his version of ‘America First’ in State of the Union

    08:38

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give GOP response to the State of the Union

    04:47

  • ‘Bigotry’: Ilhan Omar on the GOP vote to remove her from committee

    08:14

  • Neo-Nazi among 2 charged with plot to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore

    06:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All