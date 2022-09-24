IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Woman’s death after arrest by ‘morality police’ ignites protests in Iran

Woman’s death after arrest by ‘morality police’ ignites protests in Iran

“One of the chants we hear on the streets is, ‘Join us or you’ll be the next Mahsa.’ And I think that really speaks to why these protests are so widespread. People are expressing rage at living under the thumb of an authoritarian government,” says Jasmin Ramsey, deputy director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran. Sept. 24, 2022

