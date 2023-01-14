IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘think big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

    07:43

  • Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

    04:08

  • Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'

    07:18

  • Stacey Abrams: Voter suppression is baked into DNA of election systems but so is voter persistence

    08:04

  • Meet the most powerful pro-democracy group you never heard of

    05:05

  • Discussing Texas Republican Lawmakers Consideration of a Florida-Style Voting Measures

    10:11

  • Katyal: Arguing to Supreme Court is like arguing to nine different courts

    06:09

  • Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

    05:56

  • Discussing AAPI Voter Advocacy in the Senate Runoff Election

    03:34

  • Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

    08:19

  • For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America

    04:04

  • Election workers become heroes and villains in midterm spotlight

    04:32

  • Election turnout in Georgia 'extraordinary' so far despite obstacles to voting: Abrams 

    03:24

  • Officials worry about voter intimidation

    03:44

  • Federal judge rules against intimidating ballot box vigilantes in Arizona

    00:38

  • Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

    05:57

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

    01:31

  • Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55

  • How election officials (and individuals) can guard against ballot box intimidation tactics

    08:11

All In

Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression

02:34

Robert Spindell, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and a Trump fake elector, wrote an email saying he was “proud” about the effect of voter suppression efforts—particularly in “overwhelming Black and Hispanic areas."Jan. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Wisconsin Republicans caught cheering voter suppression

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘think big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

    07:43

  • Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

    04:08

  • Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'

    07:18

  • Stacey Abrams: Voter suppression is baked into DNA of election systems but so is voter persistence

    08:04

  • Meet the most powerful pro-democracy group you never heard of

    05:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All