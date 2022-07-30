IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's criminal intent exposed: How Jan. 6 plan emerged from military coup plot (MSNBC Pt 1)

    09:48

  • A Trump coup nightmare: Prosecutors probe full conspiracy, not just Jan. 6 (MSNBC Pt 2)

    08:40

  • Officials worry Justice Department resources at breaking point as Jan. 6 probe expands

    02:11

  • AG Garland intent on avoiding errors in DOJ Jan. 6 investigation: NYT

    10:20

  • 25th Amendment threat to Trump recalled as Jan. 6 probe meets with Cabinet members

    05:48

  • More Trump insiders speak with 1/6 cmte.

    03:10

  • Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Trump will likely be a defendant for the rest of his life

    07:12

  • Gen. Milley worried Trump would try ‘banana republic junta move’ Washington Post reporter says

    11:34

  • Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: ‘It’s like a waterfall of truth’

    06:21

  • Trump rages as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

    06:54

  • Rep. Swalwell on DOJ investigating Trump’s actions around Jan. 6

    13:47

  • Trump's January 6th legal hurricane: DOJ eyes Trump, vet prosecutor says evidence shows clear "multifaceted conspiracy"

    12:12

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump Cabinet officials

    05:26

  • Mick Mulvaney, former Trump acting chief of staff, to testify virtually with Jan. 6 committee

    02:08

  • Trump's rogues' gallery of 'bad lawyers' could be key to DOJ probe of Jan. 6

    06:14

  • DOJ gets warrant to search Eastman’s phone

    01:45

  • Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump

    07:27

  • Secretary Miller’s testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller

    09:01

All In

Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe

09:05

Chris Hayes: “The internal Secret Service communications leading up to and during the Sixth are possibly the most revealing pieces of contemporaneous evidence you could ask for. But, of course, those text messages are gone.”July 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's criminal intent exposed: How Jan. 6 plan emerged from military coup plot (MSNBC Pt 1)

    09:48

  • A Trump coup nightmare: Prosecutors probe full conspiracy, not just Jan. 6 (MSNBC Pt 2)

    08:40

  • Officials worry Justice Department resources at breaking point as Jan. 6 probe expands

    02:11

  • AG Garland intent on avoiding errors in DOJ Jan. 6 investigation: NYT

    10:20

  • 25th Amendment threat to Trump recalled as Jan. 6 probe meets with Cabinet members

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All