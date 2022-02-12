Why the U.S. must do more to help the Afghan people

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why the U.S. must do more to help the Afghan people05:43
Why the U.S. must do more to help the Afghan people05:43
Chris Hayes and Masuda Sultan discuss the dire humanitarian crisis facing Afghanistan, the Biden proposal to split up billions of dollars in Afghan funds, and more. Feb. 12, 2022
