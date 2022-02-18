Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan
06:31
Share this -
copied
“When Secretary Blinken came out today, he was focused on transparently laying out exactly what we believe Russia is going to do,” says Chris Hayes. “It makes it that much harder for Russia to come up with that legitimate excuse."Feb. 18, 2022
Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party
07:03
GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation
03:28
Now Playing
Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan
06:31
UP NEXT
‘Disgusting’: GOP senators try to link Innocence Project lawyer to rise in crime
10:10
Chris Hayes pays tribute to Walter Dellinger
04:14
Text messages reveal new host of characters lobbying Trump before Jan. 6