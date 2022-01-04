Why the ‘consensus opinion’ during and right after Jan. 6 is worth remembering
09:52
Share this -
copied
As the Jan. 6 anniversary approaches, “it is worth remembering that a number of very prominent Republicans either resigned from the Trump administration or publicly condemned the then-sitting president following the attack,” says Chris Hayes. Jan. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Why the ‘consensus opinion’ during and right after Jan. 6 is worth remembering
09:52
UP NEXT
“We have to do everything we can to learn from January 6.” Rep. Yvette Clarke speaks about Jan 6 anniversary
04:44
Legal experts: ‘No reason’ Congress can’t make a criminal referral of Trump
04:53
Rep. Dingell is ‘angry’ at Republican tactics disrupting democracy
05:12
Legal expert says Department of Justice is ‘not doing its job' regarding Jan. 6 prosecutions
11:09
Busted: Indicted Trump aide Bannon sees Jan. 6 ‘playbook’ leaked by ally