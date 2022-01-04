IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why the 'consensus opinion' during and right after Jan. 6 is worth remembering

    09:52
All In

Why the ‘consensus opinion’ during and right after Jan. 6 is worth remembering

09:52

As the Jan. 6 anniversary approaches, “it is worth remembering that a number of very prominent Republicans either resigned from the Trump administration or publicly condemned the then-sitting president following the attack,” says Chris Hayes. Jan. 4, 2022

    Why the 'consensus opinion' during and right after Jan. 6 is worth remembering

    09:52
