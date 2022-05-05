Why Stacey Abrams ‘converted’ to an unequivocal abortion rights supporter

New audio: McCarthy calls Trump’s Jan. 6 actions ‘atrocious and totally wrong’05:28
- Now Playing
Why Stacey Abrams ‘converted’ to an unequivocal abortion rights supporter05:46
- UP NEXT
Traister: Democrats' stance on abortion is popular—they should talk about it.07:57
Hayes: What the SCOTUS leaker wanted the world to know about the draft03:41
Kornacki: Where the Ohio primary election stands03:16
Warren: Plan of GOP extremists was always to ‘blast Roe v. Wade to pieces’08:48
Politico: Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows05:56
Ex-NYPD officer found guilty of attacking police officer on Jan. 603:13
Chris Hayes: How the Ohio primary will test the power of Trumpism09:00
Hayes: America's current border policy is Stephen Miller's dream come true06:25
Hayes: Targeting of Madison Cawthorn reveals where Republican red line is10:23
Chris Hayes: Why Mitt Romney’s take on student debt is ‘oddly comforting’02:58
‘This is what it is:’ Russian state TV discusses possibility of nuclear war10:57
McCarthy gets ‘standing ovation’ from House GOP for brushing off leaked tapes07:24
Hayes: The madness of Covid treatment pills sitting on shelves04:59
Hayes: How the right disguises their quest for power as ‘free speech’ protest07:16
Chris Hayes on the ‘perpetual grievance machine’ of right-wing politics06:13
Swalwell on new McCarthy audio: ‘He put America first—for a couple of hours’05:03
New audio: McCarthy feared GOP colleagues would incite violence after Jan. 609:13
Raskin: Pence said ‘six of the most chilling words’ in U.S. history on Jan. 606:16
New audio: McCarthy calls Trump’s Jan. 6 actions ‘atrocious and totally wrong’05:28
- Now Playing
Why Stacey Abrams ‘converted’ to an unequivocal abortion rights supporter05:46
- UP NEXT
Traister: Democrats' stance on abortion is popular—they should talk about it.07:57
Hayes: What the SCOTUS leaker wanted the world to know about the draft03:41
Kornacki: Where the Ohio primary election stands03:16
Warren: Plan of GOP extremists was always to ‘blast Roe v. Wade to pieces’08:48
Play All