IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How one small town fought off a QAnon invasion 

    08:05

  • ‘Big blow’: Accounting firm dumps Trump over dubious financial statements

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Why Rudy Giuliani could be convinced to ‘fully cooperate’ with Jan. 6 probe

    05:02
  • UP NEXT

    Why the U.S. must do more to help the Afghan people

    05:43

  • New details on Trump’s reported document stealing, destroying, flushing

    07:26

  • Meet the candidates running on 'explicitly pro-coup platforms'

    08:08

  • GOP rep professes loyalty to Trump at his Tower after he endorses her opponent

    06:51

  • Flush away the evidence?: The Trump toilet obsession takes a crooked turn

    08:49

  • Rep. Porter on Congress stock trading ban: We must earn back public trust

    08:53

  • Anti-vax doctor reaches plea deal in Capitol riot case

    06:58

  • Supreme Court guts yet another provision of the Voting Rights Act

    06:44

  • Republicans try to straddle the ‘pro-coup’ line after RNC censure

    11:25

  • Ted Cruz gushes: Canadian truckers ‘defending America’

    08:39

  • Trump used ‘burn bags’ to destroy docs, took records to Mar-a-Lago

    08:56

  • Chris Hayes rips Neil Gorsuch for private speech at conservative event

    04:01

  • Raskin: Pence should tell the full truth and join the ‘party of democracy’

    08:35

  • A history lesson for the Senators troubled by the Biden SCOTUS vow

    08:28

  • GOP senate candidate pushes Big Lie while simultaneously urging people to vote

    10:15

  • NYT: Trump fake electors planning began as early as 15 days after election

    05:50

  • Brian Flores: Belichick texts confirmed what we thought happened behind closed doors

    12:50

All In

Why Rudy Giuliani could be convinced to ‘fully cooperate’ with Jan. 6 probe

05:02

“There’s even discussions for some of these high profile witnesses that congressional immunity could be on the table. So something like that could be offered to get Rudy Giuliani’s testimony,” says NYT’s Luke Broadwater.  Feb. 15, 2022

  • How one small town fought off a QAnon invasion 

    08:05

  • ‘Big blow’: Accounting firm dumps Trump over dubious financial statements

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Why Rudy Giuliani could be convinced to ‘fully cooperate’ with Jan. 6 probe

    05:02
  • UP NEXT

    Why the U.S. must do more to help the Afghan people

    05:43

  • New details on Trump’s reported document stealing, destroying, flushing

    07:26

  • Meet the candidates running on 'explicitly pro-coup platforms'

    08:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All