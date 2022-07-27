IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    Conflict of interest: The story behind the DA in the Zeldin attack case

    05:14

  • WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe

    10:17

  • Pro-Israel lobby pours millions into Democratic primary in Michigan

    07:38

  • ‘Troll conservatism’ on full display at right-wing conference 

    04:55

  • ‘Closer to the top:’ Luria on top Pence aides testifying before DOJ grand jury

    13:35

  • George Conway calls B.S. on Cipollone executive privilege claim

    07:39

  • Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss

    06:50

  • Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings

    06:04

  • Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 6 

    08:21

  • Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law 

    08:31

  • How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey’s Dr. Oz

    03:44

  • Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence

    09:11

  • Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers

    04:31

  • ‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

    04:24

  • AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

    06:54

  • Climate crisis: Heat wave melts runway at London airport

    03:49

  • The Trump plan to run for office to run from the law 

    10:16

  • Podesta: Manchin ‘single handedly doomed humanity’ with climate veto

    05:10

  • Report: Fulton County DA sends ‘target’ letters to Trump allies in Georgia

    05:12

All In

Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview

04:42

Rep. Adam Schiff on Merrick Garland’s interview with Lester Holt: “I perceived a difference in what he had been saying earlier about focusing on all those involved in the attack on January 6th and now talking more broadly about the overall plot to overturn the election.”July 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    Conflict of interest: The story behind the DA in the Zeldin attack case

    05:14

  • WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe

    10:17

  • Pro-Israel lobby pours millions into Democratic primary in Michigan

    07:38

  • ‘Troll conservatism’ on full display at right-wing conference 

    04:55

  • ‘Closer to the top:’ Luria on top Pence aides testifying before DOJ grand jury

    13:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All