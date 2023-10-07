Why can't Pennsylvania Republicans find someone to run for Senate?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“You would think Pennsylvania Republicans would have learned their lesson. But apparently not! Right now, another Republican millionaire, Dave McCormick, has announced he’s challenging incumbent Pennsylvania Democrat, Senator Bob Casey. The thing about Dave McCormick is that he lives in Connecticut,” says Chris Hayes. “It is genuinely downright bizarre that in a state with millions of people and lots of Republicans, they really cannot find a single Republican who actually lives in Pennsylvania to run for Senate?”Oct. 7, 2023

