Why America's gun problem is worse than any other country, by the numbers

David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever06:16
Why America's gun problem is worse than any other country, by the numbers06:36
NRA shows hypocrisy ahead of forum09:27
Eddie Glaude on TX school shooting06:57
When will we protect schoolchildren?06:38
How Should Dems Break Logjam on Gun Reform?06:17
‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre09:27
Texas massacre reveals Cruz's weakness07:59
Texas community clings to faith, hope after elementary school mass shooting06:08
Rep. Swalwell: ‘Parents want us on offense’ on gun safety05:14
Biden: ‘I am sick and tired’ of gun violence in America02:22
Nicole Hockley: Uvalde school shooting ‘reopening wounds that have never healed.’ 'It's traumatic all over again.’05:15
Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket06:41
Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’08:24
David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’05:46
Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything09:17
Uvalde, TX parent on shooting: "This is not how I wanted my community to be remembered"04:53
Students Demand Action member 'extremely frustrated' by lawmaker inaction after school shootings02:21
Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez on school shooting: The Uvalde community is 'living a nightmare'05:54
Texas State Sen. Gutierrez recalls 'uncontrollable crying' of parents of school shooting victims06:16
