While DeSantis wages a war on woke, Trump wages a war on him

- Now Playing
While DeSantis wages a war on woke, Trump wages a war on him06:22
- UP NEXT
Bipartisan Mission Democracy PAC aims to stop far-right members of Congress in their home districts07:02
The better Republicans get to know Ron DeSantis, the less they like him09:42
Supreme Court extends temporary pause on abortion pill restrictions02:55
Suspected classified documents leaker's detention hearing delayed for two weeks01:53
Florida Democrats call out Governor DeSantis' absence09:07
Republicans block Feinstein Judiciary Committee swap02:40
‘They want to attack prosecutors with antisemitic tropes’: Rep. Goldman slams Jim Jordan's hearing07:34
George Santos announces he will run for re-election01:38
McCarthy says House will vote to raise debt limit 'into the next year'02:03
Sen. Graham condemns Rep. Greene’s ‘irresponsible statements’ on suspected docs leaker02:34
Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign05:00
'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South07:26
Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'05:20
The Friday Nightcap: The deepening divide11:36
NRA boos Mike Pence; Timid non-Trump GOP candidates literally phone it in02:16
Garland announces fentanyl trafficking charges against Mexican cartel03:15
Suspected leaker charged with unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents02:40
Close to parody but not funny: Al Franken remarks on the state of Republican politics07:48
Barbara Boxer: Republicans ‘playing the worst hardball’ over Sen. Feinstein's medical condition07:52
- Now Playing
While DeSantis wages a war on woke, Trump wages a war on him06:22
- UP NEXT
Bipartisan Mission Democracy PAC aims to stop far-right members of Congress in their home districts07:02
The better Republicans get to know Ron DeSantis, the less they like him09:42
Supreme Court extends temporary pause on abortion pill restrictions02:55
Suspected classified documents leaker's detention hearing delayed for two weeks01:53
Florida Democrats call out Governor DeSantis' absence09:07
Play All