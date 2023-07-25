IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    When could Trump be indicted over Jan. 6? DOJ alum explains possible timeline

    06:52
    Trump warned he could be indicted in DOJ election probe

    07:18

When could Trump be indicted over Jan. 6? DOJ alum explains possible timeline

06:52

When could Trump be indicted over January 6? Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann breaks down when he thinks Jack Smith will seek the indictment against Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.July 25, 2023

