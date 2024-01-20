What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity

- Now Playing
What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity07:35
- UP NEXT
Trump begs Supreme Court to rule in his favor in ‘closing message’ to New Hampshire voters07:29
Nikki Haley dropping out of debates was ‘big mistake,’ says New Hampshire GOP ex-chair06:17
'Won't be the end of the world': U.S. execs unconcerned about Trump victory04:28
Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity06:42
GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’04:02
Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu telling Biden, ‘Screw you’ on Gaza de-escalation07:17
Trump dares judge to kick him out of court: ‘I would love it’09:01
Trump must 'pay dearly for what he's done,' E. Jean Carroll lawyer tells jury07:05
Iowa voting in popcorn buckets exposes GOP ‘election integrity’ hypocrisy04:11
Trump left Iowa with ‘profound weaknesses’ — and they aren’t going away07:20
Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center08:18
‘We want it back’: Raskin demands Trump repay $7.8m from foreign governments03:29
‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary09:08
- Now Playing
What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity07:35
- UP NEXT
Trump begs Supreme Court to rule in his favor in ‘closing message’ to New Hampshire voters07:29
Nikki Haley dropping out of debates was ‘big mistake,’ says New Hampshire GOP ex-chair06:17
'Won't be the end of the world': U.S. execs unconcerned about Trump victory04:28
Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity06:42
GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’04:02
Play All