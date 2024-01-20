IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump begs Supreme Court to rule in his favor in ‘closing message’ to New Hampshire voters

    07:29

  • Nikki Haley dropping out of debates was ‘big mistake,’ says New Hampshire GOP ex-chair

    06:17

  • 'Won't be the end of the world': U.S. execs unconcerned about Trump victory

    04:28

  • Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity

    06:42

  • GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’

    04:02

  • Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu telling Biden, ‘Screw you’ on Gaza de-escalation

    07:17

  • Trump dares judge to kick him out of court: ‘I would love it’

    09:01

  • Trump must 'pay dearly for what he's done,' E. Jean Carroll lawyer tells jury

    07:05

  • Iowa voting in popcorn buckets exposes GOP ‘election integrity’ hypocrisy

    04:11

  • Trump left Iowa with ‘profound weaknesses’ — and they aren’t going away

    07:20

  • Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center

    08:18

  • ‘We want it back’: Raskin demands Trump repay $7.8m from foreign governments

    03:29

  • ‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary

    09:08

All In

What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity

07:35

“It is easy to laugh at Ron DeSantis and his terrible presidential campaign. But it cost more than just a $150 million and his dignity. It cost actual lives,” says Chris Hayes on the death toll of DeSantis campaigning on Covid lies. Jan. 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    What the DeSantis campaign cost: 87,000 lives, $150 million and Ron's dignity

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    Trump begs Supreme Court to rule in his favor in ‘closing message’ to New Hampshire voters

    07:29

  • Nikki Haley dropping out of debates was ‘big mistake,’ says New Hampshire GOP ex-chair

    06:17

  • 'Won't be the end of the world': U.S. execs unconcerned about Trump victory

    04:28

  • Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity

    06:42

  • GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’

    04:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All