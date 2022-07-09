IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The people breaking the simplest rule of climate change: Don’t go backwards

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    What Pat Cipollone got wrong about Donald Trump in 2020

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans scramble to answer for post-Roe horrors

    03:47

  • David Hogg: America isn’t divided on gun safety—the Senate is.

    05:47

  • Inspector general to investigate unusual audits of Trump enemies 

    07:41

  • Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe

    09:32

  • 'It can still happen:' Lessons for the U.S. from the Boris Johnson debacle

    05:07

  • Could Pat Cipollone be the John Dean of the Jan. 6 case?

    06:54

  • ‘Radical:’ The Supreme Court case that could upend U.S. elections

    07:43

  • Durbin on Highland Park shooting: ‘For God’s sake where is it safe in America?’

    06:38

  • Police: Person of interest taken into custody after Illinois parade shooting

    05:30

  • Mystal: I'm sad Biden ‘won’t stand with his people’ and ‘take power back’ from SCOTUS 

    06:03

  • How Trump's ‘mob boss’ playbook may be deployed for Jan. 6 investigation

    09:10

  • Stacey Abrams: Brian Kemp has ‘no interest in serving the women of Georgia’

    06:32

  • Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

    06:59

  • Hayes: The fight for democracy must go beyond Jan. 6 committee

    11:36

  • How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

    05:42

  • Schiff: Meadows ‘in hiding’ in wake of Hutchinson testimony

    07:10

  • Hutchinson testimony suggests violent insurrection was Trump’s goal on Jan. 6

    09:43

  • Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

    08:00

All In

What Pat Cipollone got wrong about Donald Trump in 2020

08:23

In January 2020, Pat Cipollone argued removing Trump from office would “dangerously change our country and weaken forever all of our democratic institutions.” In January 2021, it seems Cipollone realized what he got wrong about the threat to democracy.July 9, 2022

  • The people breaking the simplest rule of climate change: Don’t go backwards

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    What Pat Cipollone got wrong about Donald Trump in 2020

    08:23
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans scramble to answer for post-Roe horrors

    03:47

  • David Hogg: America isn’t divided on gun safety—the Senate is.

    05:47

  • Inspector general to investigate unusual audits of Trump enemies 

    07:41

  • Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe

    09:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All