  • Rep. Jeffries: Why the gun violence crisis requires a ‘national solution’

    What other countries could teach Ted Cruz about solving a gun crisis

    The absurdity of the U.S.’s inaction on guns

  • GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers

  • 'Give them time' What families affected by gun violence want you to know

  • Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

  • Archbishop presides over church service, meets with children who survived shooting

  • 'Hearts are aching in this community': Services begin for Uvalde victims

  • 'This is a national crisis': NYC mayor calls on Senate to take action on gun safety

  • Justice Department set to review police response to Texas school shooting

  • Joe: Maybe, just maybe there's an opportunity this time on red flag laws, background checks

  • TX State Rep.: ‘We must act now’ to protect kids from gun violence

  • Rpt.: Fmr. federal agent may have known Buffalo shooter’s plan beforehand

  • Canadian Prime Minister introduces bill to prevent buying & selling handguns

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Military community ‘can be a source of strength’ as ‘tragedy’ becomes America’s ‘new normal’

  • Shannon Watts: If Congress fails to act on U.S. gun violence, voters will ‘hold these lawmakers accountable’

  • Rep. Gallego: Republicans likely to use filibuster ‘to slow down any real gun safety regulations’

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

  • Randi Weingarten: ‘If we can put somebody on the moon,’ U.S. can pass ‘common sense gun violence measures’

  • Biden: ‘No rational basis’ for purchasing high-caliber weapons

What other countries could teach Ted Cruz about solving a gun crisis

“It is striking to compare the United States to other members of its wealthy, English-speaking cohort,” says Chris Hayes. “We have all experienced horrifying mass shootings, like the one in Uvalde. But unlike us, those other countries all acted...to prevent that horror from happening again."June 1, 2022

