    Warren on ending of Roe: 'Supreme Court doesn't get the last word'—we do

Warren on ending of Roe: 'Supreme Court doesn't get the last word'—we do

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion: “Supreme Court doesn’t get the last word. In a democracy, we get the last word. It’s time to get in this fight and it’s time to make real change on behalf of everyone in this country.”June 25, 2022

