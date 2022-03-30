Warren: Justice Thomas must recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases
09:15
Share this -
copied
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other lawmakers are asking Justice Thomas for an explanation of how it is that he “participated in a decision that so clearly involved his own wife” and “for a firm commitment that there will be no participation in anything that remotely bears on what happened in the January 6th insurrection.” March 30, 2022
UP NEXT
Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century
03:14
Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines
08:40
Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate
09:00
How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy
05:25
Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia
01:49
Study: states with high murder rates more likely to be Republican