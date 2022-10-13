IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Warren: GOP 'loud and clear' on plan to blow up economy if they hold Congress

Warren: GOP 'loud and clear' on plan to blow up economy if they hold Congress

“The Republicans are loud and clear about this,” says Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “There are already Republicans saying that if they can get control of the House or the Senate then they’re going to hold hostage things like Social Security and Medicare.”Oct. 13, 2022

