WaPo: Meadows, Giuliani and other Trump allies indicted over Arizona 2020 election
April 25, 202410:35
    WaPo: Meadows, Giuliani and other Trump allies indicted over Arizona 2020 election

WaPo: Meadows, Giuliani and other Trump allies indicted over Arizona 2020 election

The Washington Post reports that an Arizona grand jury indicted former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and several other Trump allies over their role in trying to steal the 2020 election. The names of all these individuals were redacted as they had not yet been served. April 25, 2024

