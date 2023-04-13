IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tucker Carlson interviews man he hates ‘passionately’

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    WaPo: Feds probing potential wire fraud in Trump fundraising off election lies

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Inslee: States must get 'creative and aggressive' to protect abortion rights

    09:46

  • Not just Tennessee: How anti-democratic movements thrive in GOP statehouses

    09:00

  • Tiffany Dover: Nurse targeted by anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist speaks out

    08:02

  • Gov. Whitmer: The people have spoken—and they expect abortion rights

    11:25

  • Expelled Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson on his path to reinstatement

    07:50

  • Abortion pill case likely heads to SCOTUS after two judges issue conflicting rulings

    10:42

  • Johnson speaks out in support of expelled Tennessee lawmakers

    02:26

  • Tennessee GOP expels two Black lawmakers for joining gun protest

    10:22

  • Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests

    03:41

  • New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow

    05:56

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment may not be a ‘political gift’

    11:23

  • WaPo: DOJ has ‘significant’ evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago 

    07:50

  • Schiff: McCarthy, Jordan ‘acting like criminal defense attorneys’ for Trump

    04:52

  • ‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

    07:41

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'

    07:48

  • Trump expected to surrender early next week, attorney says

    03:11

  • Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law

    06:27

  • New Fox emails: CEO says Trump fact-checks are ‘bad for business’

    05:07

All In

WaPo: Feds probing potential wire fraud in Trump fundraising off election lies

05:45

The Washington Post reports prosecutors are investigating whether the Trump fundraising operation violated wire fraud laws by using false claims of voter fraud to elicit donations. Andrew Weissmann joins Chris Hayes to discuss. April 13, 2023

  • Tucker Carlson interviews man he hates ‘passionately’

    05:00
  • Now Playing

    WaPo: Feds probing potential wire fraud in Trump fundraising off election lies

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Inslee: States must get 'creative and aggressive' to protect abortion rights

    09:46

  • Not just Tennessee: How anti-democratic movements thrive in GOP statehouses

    09:00

  • Tiffany Dover: Nurse targeted by anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist speaks out

    08:02

  • Gov. Whitmer: The people have spoken—and they expect abortion rights

    11:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All