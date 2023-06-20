IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'New level of hypocrisy': Why the GOP is wooing Muslims after decades of hate

    09:17
    WaPo: DOJ resisted investigating Trump's actions on Jan. 6 for over a year

    05:03
    Comer: 'MSNBC makes fun of me' because Biden witnesses 'are currently missing'

    09:27

  How Trump's 2024 primary calendar conflicts with his legal docket

    04:13

  DeSantis favorability ratings crater after campaign announcement

    07:10

  'The Bedminster mystery:' Why Trump could also face charges in New Jersey

    10:26

  Hayes: Trump's main legal defense strategy? Winning in 2024.

    03:09

  Cy Vance on the expected Trump delay tactics following his indictment 

    06:22

  'Stark contrast:' The Trump case vs. the Reality Winner case

    07:37

  Raskin: Trump federal indictment is a 'powerful and devastating document'

    08:14

  Michael Cohen's advice to Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta: Run.

    08:50

  Two Trump lawyers resigned following his indictment. But why?

    07:45

  How Walt Nauta, Trump's 'body man' turned co-conspirator, could hurt Trump's case

    06:36

  Eric Holder: Jack Smith won't be 'deterred by anything Donald Trump throws at him'

    04:38

  Murray: This isn't a witch hunt. This is Trump taking classified docs to his beach house.

    02:13

  Psaki: Trump is already fundraising off this — but don't expect Biden to get involved yet

    02:42

  Why Donald Trump was indicted in Florida instead of Washington D.C

    04:25

  Trump's been indicted. What happens now?

    03:06

  Melber: This is the first day of the rest of Trump's life. It's going to get worse from here.

    02:58

  Pence hits Trump during campaign launch: He 'should never' be president again

    06:32

All In

WaPo: DOJ resisted investigating Trump's actions on Jan. 6 for over a year

05:03

“You couldn't use the T-word, the T-word being the name of the man who incited a violent insurrection in order to try and overturn an election and stay in office,” says Mehdi Hasan on new Washington Post reporting about the DOJ slow-walking the Trump Jan. 6 investigation.June 20, 2023

