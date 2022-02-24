Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’
06:35
Share this -
copied
Alex Wagner: “The shocking thing is when these Republicans look at Russia—its repression and flouting of democratic norms and restriction of essential freedom—when they look at all that they may not see a cautionary tale, but an aspirational one.”Feb. 24, 2022
Now Playing
Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’
06:35
UP NEXT
Vindman rips GOP 'cheerleading' Putin: They will own this when blood flows
07:35
Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram
07:37
Ukraine set to enter state of emergency
07:34
Taiwan tension with China compared to Ukraine & Russia