    Vow to nominate Black woman to Court spurs ‘spiral of racist and sexist tirades’

Vow to nominate Black woman to Court spurs ‘spiral of racist and sexist tirades’

10:49

Chris Hayes: “[Biden] is going to nominate the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in this country. A promise that sent conservative media characters into a spiral of racist and sexist tirades.”Jan. 28, 2022

