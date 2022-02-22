‘We are not afraid of anything:’ Zelenskyy reacts to Russian troops entering Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine. Zelenskyy said, "We owe nothing to anyone and we will not give anything to anyone.” Feb. 22, 2022
