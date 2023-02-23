IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Vindman on the ‘strong case’ for Western allies giving fighter jets to Ukraine 

    Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

  • Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

  • Richard Haass: A defining moment of the Biden foreign policy

  • Ben Rhodes: Putin thought he would get to Kyiv before Biden

  • Biden, Putin give dueling speeches on war

  • Putin could walk out at any minute if his ego would let him: Former State Dept. official

  • Report: Leaked document reveals Putin's plans to take over Belarus

  • GOP congressmen meet with Zelenskyy as MAGA Republicans push against new aid

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

  • Watch Biden's full remarks ahead of anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Biden reiterates support for Kyiv: ‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia’

  • Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

  • 'It reads like a movie script': Joe Biden's remarkable journey

  • Biden: 'Kyiv stands free' one year after Russia's invasion

  • David Rothkopf: Joe Biden is using his 50 years of experience right now

  • Biden set to hold bilateral meeting with Polish leader

  • 'We will be with the Ukrainians throughout': Deputy NSA on Biden's trip

  • Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

  • As Biden leads West in support of democracy in Ukraine, weird assemblage voices dissent

“Do we give Ukraine all the tools it needs now to be decisive on the battlefield and help bring this war to the negotiating phase much more rapidly?” says Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman. “It’s a strong case for jets.”Feb. 23, 2023

