Vindman: Bucha killings show Russian 'callousness for human life'

“It shows a general callousness for human life,” says Lt. Col. Vindman on the Russian atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine. “Certainly they are callous with their soldiers’ lives, they’re going to be callous with the civilians’ lives.”April 5, 2022

