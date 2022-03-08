Ukrainian MP: The world is watching execution of our children, women, civilians
05:00
Share this -
copied
Member of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksandra Ustinova: “The world is watching an execution of Ukrainian children, women, civilians—I just keep asking, where is the red line? How many people have to die so that the West keeps it’s promise and does step in?”March 8, 2022
Sen. Merkley: U.S. should lead the world in ending dependence on Russian oil
05:14
Chris Hayes: The cost of relying on corrupt regimes for energy
04:14
Now Playing
Ukrainian MP: The world is watching execution of our children, women, civilians
05:00
UP NEXT
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on how the sports world is responding to Putin’s war
07:29
‘Valuable asset’: Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Trump’s presidency
08:31
‘Criminal conspiracy’: Raskin lays out Trump’s potential Jan. 6 crimes