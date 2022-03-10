Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’
07:00
Share this -
copied
“You saw the pictures from Mariupol which is awful. And it’s really a war crime,” says the Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy discussing the apparent Russian strike that destroyed a children's hospital and maternity ward. March 10, 2022
Now Playing
Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’
07:00
UP NEXT
Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about
07:25
Attempted ceasefire failed in Mariupol
11:53
Russia accused of alleged war crimes
08:57
Worst refugee crisis in Europe since WWII
06:00
Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’