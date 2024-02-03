IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. 'has overrelied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow

All In

U.S. 'has overrelied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow

Former Army Ranger and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow says we must readjust the proportion of the tools in our toolbox: humanitarian, diplomatic, economic, and military. "We have not brought the right proportion of those tools to bear and that's why we continue to have to use military force over and over again."Feb. 3, 2024

    U.S. 'has overrelied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow

