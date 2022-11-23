Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022

