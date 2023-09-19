IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones defend Russell Brand over sexual assault allegations

All In

Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones defend Russell Brand over sexual assault allegations

As Russell Brand faces allegations of sexual assault, a “who’s who” of right-wing figures—like Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Ben Shapiro, Andrew Tate, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr.—have expressed their solidarity. Sept. 19, 2023

